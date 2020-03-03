|
Ruth Schonhiutt, 78, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ruth was a native of Cleveland Heights, born on July 24, 1941. Her parents, Joseph and Gretta (nee Weiss) Roth immigrated to the United States from Hungary and Austria. She had one younger brother, Paul Roth, who died in 2011. Ruth married Nathan Schonhiutt on October 8, 1961, and they raised their three sons, Stuart, Morris, and Matthew, in Lorain, Ohio. Ruth joined her husband and brother-in-law, Julius Schonhiutt, with the family business at Shane Furniture Store in Elyria, OH. She was trained in secretarial work. She and Nathan retired together in 2005. She loved gardening with her husband, baking, and cooking traditional holiday dinners where the entire extended family would gather at their home. She and her husband were members of Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain, OH. Schonhiutt was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan, on October 20, 2007. She is survived by her sons, Stuart, of Euclid, Morris (Linda), of North Ridgeville, and Matthew (Anita), of Westerville, OH; along with eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Gall Memorial Chapel in Hillcrest Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights 44146, followed by interment at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon, OH. www.shapirofuneral.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020