Ruth M. Smith (nee Swonger), 90, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a lengthy illness.She was born December 11, 1929 in Wakeman and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 65 years moving from Wakeman.Ruth worked for Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Elyria as a supervisor in customer service for 20 years retiring in 1995.She was an active member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational where she had served as secretary and was involved in the Marmaru Circle. Ruth was also a 50 years member of the Madeline Chapter # 204 O.E.S. where she had served as Ester, Ruth, and Martha. She also volunteered at Community Health Partners and Meals on Wheels. Ruth enjoyed bowling, water aerobics, and watching the Cleveland Indians.She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Ernie Chonko) Davidson of Vermilion; son, Russell (Anna) Davidson of Orrville; grandchildren, Sara, Matthew, and Michael Davidson; and her great grandchildren, Jared, Olivia, Grant, and Lucas.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Mary (nee Schafer) Swonger and her brother, Werner "Jake" Swonger.Graveside services with an Eastern Star service will be held Monday, August, 24, 2020 at 12 Noon at Birmingham Cemetery. Rev. Melinda Quellhorst will officiate.The family suggests memorial contributions to United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
