Sally K. Carte (nee Meier), 73, of Vermilion, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a brief illness. She was born May 15, 1946 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Vermilion area resident. Sally worked for Captain Larry's Restaurant and Margie's Restaurant as a short order cook. She had also worked at Captain Larry's Marathon Station. She had attended Everspring Baptist Church, Amherst and was a member of AMVETS Post #22. She enjoyed crocheting, crosswords puzzles, Bluegrass music, and watching the Indians, Browns and Cavs. She is survived by her son, Edward (Patti) Boger of North Port, FL; daughters, Karlene (Jerry) Mongello of North Olmsted, Rebecca Meyers of Vermilion, and Mary Pinto of Lorain; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ellen Patterson of Wellington; and her brothers, Mark Meier of Lorain, Robert Meier of Lorain, and Eric Meier of Elyria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert "Buzz" Carte; parents, Arthur and Alice (nee Sanborn) Meier; sisters, Sherry Meier, Sandra Shreve, and Linda Meier; and her brother, Karl Meier. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Randy Crabtree will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019