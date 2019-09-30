Home

Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Sally J. (Herman) Fisher


1942 - 2019
Sally J. Fisher (nee Herman), age 76, and a longtime resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, after a short illness. Sally was born in Elyria, November 23, 1942, to the late Michael and Anna (nee Pribanic) Herman. She was a graduate of Elyria Catholic High School. Throughout her life, Sally was employed as a bookkeeper at various physician’s offices in Lorain County. In the past, she enjoyed painting and ceramics. She also liked computer and video games. Sally was a member of Temple Baptist Church, Elyria. Survivors include her four children, Keri Celik, of Amherst, Mandy (Ron) Minton, of Grafton, Paul Howald, of Georgia, James (Christine) Fisher, of Loudonville; five grandchildren, Caitlin Celik, T.J. and Joseph Darmo, Zach and Bree Howald; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Marge (Jerry) Heynes, of Florida and Sr. Ruth Herman SND, of Chardon; and her brother, Richard (Sylvia) Herman, of Elyria. Family will receive friends Thursday, noon until 1:30 p.m. time of service at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
