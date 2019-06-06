|
|
Sam Sebastian, 91 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home, following a full and meaningful life. He was born November 27, 1927, in Hazard, Kentucky. At the age of 34, Sam came to Lorain, where he had made his home for the last 57 years.Sam was employed as a diesel mechanic at U.S. Steel in Lorain for 27 years before retiring. When attending church he would be found at Broadway Assembly with his family. Sam loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved sports and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, which he continued to do into his 80's. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens.Among those who will cherish Sam's memory is his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Dorothy Sebastian (nee: McDaniel); his sons, Sam Sebastian, Jr. of Lorain, Tim Sebastian (Danell) of South Amherst; his daughters, Deborah Sue Carter (Clifford) of Cuyahoga Falls, Terry Lynn McGregor (Craig) of Amherst, Barb Chester (Tom) of Lorain and Marie Sparks (Michael) of Vermilion; 21 grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Paul David Sebastian, Mary Ann Miller, Fanny Ruth Caldwell, and Irene Campbell, all of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, the latest of which was Walker Sebastian; and his parents, Ray and Polly Sebastian (nee: Herald).Friends may call Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Assembly 5495 Broadway, Lorain. The Rev. Matt Jones, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Broadway Assembly, 5495 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio 44052. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 7, 2019