Samuel L. Felton Jr., 70, of Lorain, transitioned from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Mercy Regional Medical Center unexpectedly. He was born on August 21, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of Lorain and a 1968 graduate of Lorain High School. Felton served three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps from December 1968 to August 1971. While there he received both the Navy Cross for heroism and the Purple Heart for being wounded in combat.In 2019, Felton was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community and to fellow veterans. He supported fellow veterans as a Commander and Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans Lorain Chapter 20; chairman of the Valor Home Board; delegate to the Lorain Veterans Council; member, First Marine Division Association; member, National Association of Black Veterans and Ohio Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Valor Home, a nonprofit organization providing services for homeless veterans; co-founder and three-time president of the Lorain Veterans Council, as well as a past commander of AMVETS. He also received the 2006 Vietnam Service Multiple Medals Award, the Secretary of State’s 2007 Outstanding Veterans Award and was named the Lorain Ohio Veteran of the Year in 2010. He also received numerous awards and proclamations from national, state, and local governments. Felton's citizen and veteran advocacy also reached to youth and high school graduates looking to attend college or improve their job opportunities. He founded the Sam Felton Athletic Club and Youth Center and the Jackie Jones Felton Scholarship Fund for college-bound students; co-founded the Samuel Felton Jr. Community Development Program; and worked with youth and veterans interested in musical outreach. He was on the board of the Walker Foundation, co-founder of the Samuel L. Felton Jr. National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS), Chapter 0074, which was the first in Northeast Ohio, and co-founded A & S Semper Fi Cleaning, whose mission was to provide employment and assist at-risk youth in the Lorain County. Felton was honored by having a street in Lorain named after him. He was also known for giving motivational speeches at graduations, community and military events. He also owned a karate academy and several billiard parlors, and formerly worked at U.S. Steel and Invacare in Elyria.He was member of Cathedral of Praise Worship Center in Lorain. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, martial arts, and watching movies.Samuel L. Felton Jr. will be sadly missed by his wife. Sonya R. Felton (nee Spencer); 2 sons, Colon T (Heather) Lewis and Samuel L. Felton III; 2 step-children, Anetaeus Spencer, and Chance Spencer; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; one brother, Carnell (Teresa) B. Felton Sr., three sisters, Wihelminia J. Peterson (Freddie), Sarah Jane Rucker-Moon, and Elder Arthurene L. Cardwell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Sr. and Mary Jo Felton; and his first wife, Jackie Jones-Felton. A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Lorain Palace Theatre, 617 Broadway Ave, Lorain, OH. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00AM a Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane, Lorain, OH, where Bishop Melvin E. Brown will officiate. It is requested that masks are worn at both events. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia.Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.