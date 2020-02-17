|
Samuel McCall Work Jr., age 78, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Facility. He was born on February 2, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Samuel McCall and Dorothy (nee Oppenlander) Work Sr. He was a graduate of West Tech High School and attended Lorain County Community College. Samuel worked as a Bus Mechanic and Janitor for many years for the Sheffield Lake Schools. He was a very active member of the House of Praise International Church. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and loved sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Janet Work; sons, Samuel (Laura) Work III, and Robert (Elizabeth) Work; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sister, Karen Whitmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Ann Work; grandson, Aaron Andrew Work; and his brother, Robert Edward Work. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the House of Praise International Church, 4231 Elyria Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Pastor Mark Hebebrand will officiate. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 18, 2020