Sandra G. Keating (née Shade), beloved wife of John “Jack” Keating, predeceased by daughter, Tracy Werain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Sandra was born in Lorain, Ohio, on October 3, 1938, and graduated from Lorain High School in 1956. She was educated and practiced as an X-Ray Technician at hospitals and private practices in the area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Ramon Shade and Glema Ellen (Shade) Goodwin, and Jack Goodwin, who raised her.She is survived by her siblings, Georgia (Rick Siegel) Kightlinger, Jackie (Denny) Flacyznski, Pam Gallagher, Mel (Lynn) Goodwin and Kelly Goodwin; eight nieces and seven nephews; two grandchildren, Genevieve Busick and Kendra Meister; and three great-grandchildren. She was active athletically and was enshrined in the Lorain Bowling Hall of Fame, a golfer, softball player and bowler. She was a professional singer, recently as Sandy Layne and the Comancheros. She loved music, played multiple musical instruments, and sang and performed regularly. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 9 at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Home, 16105 Detroit Ave. Friends are invited to join the family following the services at her home at 15806 Stillwood Ave. 44111. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or a favorite .
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 9, 2019