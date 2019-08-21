|
Sandra “Sandy” J. (nee Oaklief) Scheelk, 76, of Grafton, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home.She is survived by her loving daughter, Tamara (John) Soto; loving granddaughters, Heather (Matt) Abahazi, Megan (Billy) Skaggs, Denise (Joe IV) Stanziano, and Savannah Soto; 3 cherished great-grandsons; brothers, Lorin C. (Cheryl) and Gary R. (Jan) Oaklief; sister-in-law, Geri Oaklief; and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years of marriage, Dennis L. Scheelk on November 26, 2018; parents, Lorin and Eurilla “Honey” (nee Manskey) Oaklief; and brothers, Dennis L. and Ronald E. Oaklief.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052, (440) 244-1961, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Pastor Chuck Behrens, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH.Memorial donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to the Patriot Hunts, 808 Cape Fear Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28303.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019