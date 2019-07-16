|
Sandra Jean Dunbar (nee: Bahl), 75 years of age, and a resident of Mansfield, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home following a sudden illness. Sandra was born May 16, 1944, in Amherst and graduated from Midview High School with the class of 1962. She lived in Elyria and Lorain before moving to Mansfield within the last two years. Sandra worked as a department clerk for Walmart for 23 years. She also worked briefly for Oberlin College and as a home health aid. She was a former member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Amherst. Her hobbies included collecting Longaberger Baskets, quilting, and working on family geneologies. She also enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts. Most of all, Sandy treasured her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Michael Dunbar, of Elyria; her daughter, Kelly Dunbar, of Elyria; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Dunbar, of NC; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brothers, Richard (Edna) Berry, of Amherst; Edward (Marilyn) Bahl, of Elyria; Kenneth (Rosa) Bahl, of Elyria Twp.; Allen (Samsung) Bahl, of San Antonio, TX; her sister, Janet (Calvin) Ready, of Wakeman; and her close friend, Gayle Echols, of FL. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dunbar, Sr.; her son, Charles "Chuck" Dunbar, Jr.; her siblings, George, Butch, Bob, and Bev Mullennix; and her parents, Albert and Erma Bahl (nee: Johannsen). Friends may call Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Arlan Vernava, pastor of St. Peter United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019