Sandra Jean Hamrick (nee: Koch) 43 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.Sandi was born February 26, 1977, in Cleveland and attended Lorain High School.She was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed singing, music, crafts, nature, and birds. Most of all she enjoyed cooking for and hosting family and friends for coffee time and family gatherings.Survivors include her spouse of four years Shelly D. Hamrick; her children Evren Benner of Lorain; Kira (Anthony Penn)Benner of Elyria; Morgan Benner (William Legg) of Lorain; her granddaughter LeNea Penn; her brothers Roy (Trisha) Koch III of Oklahoma; Tyler (Carissa ) Tucker of Lorain; Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Tucker, Jr. of Elyria; James Koch of WV; her sisters Raven Cravens of Lorain; Yvonna Koch of Elyria; Kristina Tucker; Michelle (Will) Tucker; and Shannon Carver all of Lorain; and her father Roy Ray (Denise Payton) Koch, Jr. of Oklahoma; her cherished fur baby Apollo, the family dog;Sandi was preceded in death by her mother Roberta Tucker (nee: Wolfe) and her father Jeffrey Tucker; as well as her fur baby Chunk.Public visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2020, by reservation by clicking here or by calling 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. The wearing of masks during visitation time will be required. Private funeral services will be held by the family. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to $ShellyHamrick@cashapp Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.