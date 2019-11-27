The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Sandra L. (Biltz) Postel

Sandra L. (Biltz) Postel Obituary
Sandra L. Postel (nee Biltz), age 58, of Avon, formerly of Arizona, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Sandra was born on February 23, 1961 in Elyria, OH to Don and Dolores (nee DeWald) Biltz. Sandra was a 1979 graduate of Avon High School and was Head Majorette. She was a member of the VFW serving in the Women’s Auxiliary, and worked as an accountant for many years. Most recently, Sandra worked at Dairy Mart. Sandra was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, always cheering on her hometown team. She was very outgoing and made friends with everyone she met. Loving mother of Jason Postel, of Arizona; and cherished sister of Marilyn Tokar (Dave), John Biltz and George Biltz (Tammy). Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dolores Biltz. Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1st from 3 to 7 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Ave., Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
