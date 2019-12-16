|
Sandra Zaebst (nee Schulz), 84, formerly of Lorain, and a 17 year resident of Wesleyan Village, Elyria died December 14, 2019. She was born March 14, 1935 in Lorain and was a graduate of Lorain High School. Sandy was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lorain and had been a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Lorain County Metro Parks, and Wesleyan Village. She was an avid card player, enjoyed time with her grandchildren, camping with her late husband, visiting Lorain County Metro Parks, and was a lover of cats.Sandy is survived by daughter, Christina (Tim) Harr of Olmsted Township; grandchildren, Jessica (James) Snyderburn, Tim Mason, and Frank Harr; great-granddaughter, Abigail Snyderburn; and brother, Edmund Schulz.She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Zaebst in 1995; daughter, Rebecca Kosakowski; and parents, Ed and Lois Schulz.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Amherst.Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035, or Lorain County Metro Parks, 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange, Ohio 44050.Arrangements were in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria.For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Dec. 17, 2019