|
|
Sarah Ann (nee Gould) Hogue, 96, received her longed for answer to prayer by entering into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this past Monday evening, July 22, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on July 16, 1923 in Sheffield, Ohio, in a house/dormitory which was located on the historic Burrell Homestead and Farm that is now part of the Lorain Metro Parks and The Ohio Historical Society. Her 17 year-old-sister, Elizabeth, was good friends with the Burrell daughters, Doris, Virginia, and Eleanor, and Mrs. Burrell, first cousin of President Garfield. Her growing up years were spent on Lakeside Avenue in Lorain near the Coast Guard Station and Bascule Bridge. She was a member of the Lorain High School Band. She graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1941B. Sarah Ann met Clarke “Jim” Adams Hogue, Jr., also of Lorain. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, he volunteered to serve his country and joined the Navy. Clarke and Sarah Ann were married December 14, 1944 when he returned to Lorain on “survivor’s leave” after the aircraft carrier USS Santee was attacked by a Kamikaze and took a torpedo at the same time. While he was at war, she worked at United States Steel (National Tube) in the office. To the couple was born on August 30, 1946, Clarke Adams Hogue, III, and in 1949, an infant daughter, Barbara Jo, who only lived four hours. Although the family lived in a lovely area of Lorain near Lakeview Park, “Jim” wanted some property, so in the Spring of 1957 “Jim” and Sarah Ann found a farm north of Wakeman where their son entered the sixth grade. When it came time for their son, Clarke to go to College at Ohio Northern, Sarah took a refresher course in key punch operation which she had done during the War and on her day of graduation, she was hired at Ford Motor Assembly Plant in Lorain to do data processing in order to subsidize her son’s education at Ohio Northern University. Sarah Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William John Gould and Elizabeth “Bessie” (nee Benson) Gould; as well as her sister, Elizabeth; and other sisters who died in infancy. In 1992, her beloved husband developed esophageal cancer. She was his constant caregiver and her devotion was lived out to the very end when on March 5, 1993, Clarke Adams “Jim” Hogue, Jr. went to his heavenly rest after 48 years of marriage.Sarah Ann was active in the Wakeman area organizations such as Garden Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Wakeman Grange, as well as the Birmingham’s 12 O’Clock Club. She was a longtime member of Camden Baptist Church, helping with AWANA “Cubbies” program and belonging to such groups as Naomi Circle and Friendship Club. She died at home on her beloved farm after a three-year illness thanks to the faithful help of her son, "Jimmy," and daughter-in-law, Pat, who had added on to her old farmhouse so they could live with her after he retired from 39 years of serving as a United Methodist pastor. They wish to thank New Life Hospice for dedicated care that allowed Sarah Ann to be at home until her Lord Jesus took her to her Eternal Home on July 22, a week after she celebrated her 96th birthday. Memorial donations can be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053 or to Camden Baptist Church, 17901 St. Rt. 511, Wellington, OH 44090. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Micah, Sarah, and Anna Cruz; as well as their parents, Tony and Tara; and Serbian grandson, Nikola Knezevic; and by Sarah Ann’s sisters, Beverly Woodburn and Adrienne Jenkins; and Sarah Ann’s husband’s many nieces and nephews, Jenny Adolphs and husband, Jeff, Jackie Brown, Kim Isner and husband, Tom, Missy Pennell, Barry Hogue and wife, Linda, Gary Hogue and wife, Bev, Doug Hogue, Patrice Naccarato, Peggy Oberlin and husband, Marc, David Hammon and wife, Brenda; as well as their many children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Camden Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service with Pastor Larry Nocella officiating. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the Hogue family online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 26, 2019