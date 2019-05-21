|
Sarah Dillon, 83 years of age, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 25, 1935 in Maumeen, Lettermore, Co. Galway, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1953, where she resided in Brookline, MA, with her Aunt Catherine Lee. Sarah and Michael Dillon were married on November 15, 1958 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Brookline, MA and lived in Elyria, OH until moving to Amherst, where she resided for 57 years. Sarah is survived by her sons, Timothy (Annette), Kevin (Anne), Michael Jr. (Laura), Paul (Nancy), John (Carolyn), and Robert Dillon; 11 grandchildren; her sister, Bridget Faherty (John deceased), sister-in-law, Barbara McDonagh, both residing in Rathcairn, Athboy, Co. Meath, Ireland; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Andrew, a native of Co. Clare, Ireland; parents, Michael Johnny McDonagh and Ann (nee Lee); brothers, John (Betty), Michael, Dudley, (Mary), Martin; her sister, Kathleen Corrigan (John); her aunts, Bridget Faherty (Ciaran), Catherine Lee; grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Margaret Frances and John Dillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst. Reverend Father Timothy O'Connor, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Joseph social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 22, 2019