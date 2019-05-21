Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah (McDonagh) Dillon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah (McDonagh) Dillon Obituary
Sarah Dillon, 83 years of age, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 25, 1935 in Maumeen, Lettermore, Co. Galway, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1953, where she resided in Brookline, MA, with her Aunt Catherine Lee. Sarah and Michael Dillon were married on November 15, 1958 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Brookline, MA and lived in Elyria, OH until moving to Amherst, where she resided for 57 years. Sarah is survived by her sons, Timothy (Annette), Kevin (Anne), Michael Jr. (Laura), Paul (Nancy), John (Carolyn), and Robert Dillon; 11 grandchildren; her sister, Bridget Faherty (John deceased), sister-in-law, Barbara McDonagh, both residing in Rathcairn, Athboy, Co. Meath, Ireland; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Andrew, a native of Co. Clare, Ireland; parents, Michael Johnny McDonagh and Ann (nee Lee); brothers, John (Betty), Michael, Dudley, (Mary), Martin; her sister, Kathleen Corrigan (John); her aunts, Bridget Faherty (Ciaran), Catherine Lee; grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Margaret Frances and John Dillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst. Reverend Father Timothy O'Connor, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Joseph social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now