|
|
Sarah Virginia Fey (nee Snyder), 76, of Vermilion, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She was born May 30, 1943 in Uniontown, PA and had been a Vermilion resident since 1969, moving from PA. Sarah had worked in a Greenhouse prior to working nine years as a cashier at Meijer, Sandusky and nine years as a supervisor at Cedar Point. She was a member of the Vermilion Church of The Nazarene and she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her cats. She is survived by her step-children, Donald Fey, Jr. of Norwalk, Mary Lou Fey of Willard, Sam Fey of Willard, Anna Cary of Willard, Eva Matter of Willard, Georgean Moore of Willard, and Jeri Lou Coburn of Willard; 21 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fey Sr.; her parents, Charles and Ruth (nee Blake) Snyder; and three grandchildren, Shirley, Michael, and Alex. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend David Johnson will officiate. Interment will take place at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 22, 2020