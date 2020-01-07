Home

Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
More Obituaries for Scott Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott M. Singleton


1956 - 2020
Scott M. Singleton Obituary
Scott M. Singleton, 63, of Lorain, died, January 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1956 in Elyria and attended Elyria High School. He was formerly employed as a machine operator at Cleveland Plastics in Elyria. He enjoyed life, family, friends, playing his guitar, listening and singing to music, especially Led Zeppelin, animals and fishing. He was interested in politics, the history of war, and collecting and working on old cars. Scott is survived by twin daughters, Tracy and Mary Ann Singleton; a step-brother, Bill “Will” McMillen; and his lifelong friend, James Pember of Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dan; father, Virgil Singleton; step-fathers, John Dan and Voris McMillen. Friends will be received Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:30 a.m. service at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. Reverend Kathryn Ketchum will officiate. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, visit dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
