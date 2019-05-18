Home

Scott R. Farlow

Scott R. Farlow Obituary
Scott R. Farlow, 61, of Lorain passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Oak Hills Nursing Center in Lorain following a long illness.Mr. Farlow was born in Bay Village on February 12, 1958. He was a graduate of Lorain High School in 1976 and then earned an associate degree in business administration from Lorain County Community College.Prior to his illness, he was a chemical operator for B. F. Goodrich in Avon. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, and hunting.Mr. Farlow is survived by his son, Christopher R, (Natalie) Farlow of Collins; grandson, Skylar; sisters: Barbara A. (William) Palinski of Lorain, Karen L. Farlow also of Lorain, Terri L. (Gene) Schramm of Elyria: brothers: Charles R. (Nancy) Farlow of Sheffield Lake, Mark D. (Kristine) Farlow, of Nova, and Donald L. (Laura) Smith, Jr of Lorain.He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie S. (nee Kohlmyer) on June 3, 2015; parents, James T. Farlow and Donald L. and Joyce (nee Falls) Smith, Sr.; and a sister, Janice L. Prest.There will be no public services.The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 11124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 19, 2019
