Sharen Lee Washburn (nee Buda) entered eternal rest Sunday, January 12, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland, after a brief illness. She was born November 7, 1942, along with her identical twin sister, in Lorain, Ohio. Mrs. Washburn graduated from Brookside High School. She worked at Invacare in Elyria, OH and at Park Lane as store manager while living in New Port Richey, FL. She was also a tour guide and loved to take her bus groups to casinos along Florida’s coastline. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society for several years and loved to socialize and travel with her Red Hatter friends. Mrs. Washburn had a love for all animals, and would often adopt a stray cat that found its way into her home and her heart. Left to cherish her memory are son, Michael Saegert (Brenda), of Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Yvonne Bartlett (Dave), of Kent; son, Robert Washburn (Mary), of Brookpark; daughter, Kelly Saegert (Tim), of Cleveland; and her sister, Bonnie Szarek, of Elyria; six grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Washburn; mother, Maryellen Mihajlovich; father, Kenneth Buda; and her twin sister, Karen Meyers. Memorial contributions may be forwarded in Sharen’s name to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington DC, 20090-6929 www.aspca.org/ways-to-give. Friends may call on Friday, January 17th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with service to follow at 7 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Prayers Saturday, January 18th at 9 a.m. prior to burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, 3700 Center Rd., Avon. The family welcomes you to join them for a last toast to Mrs. Washburn on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Irish Pub, Stone Mad Pub, 1306 W. 65th Street, Cleveland. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 15, 2020