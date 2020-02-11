|
|
Sharon James, 76, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her sister’s home February 11, 2020. She was born in Lorain and grew up in Amherst. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1961 and fondly remembered her days in band, choir, Girl Scouts and "The Debettes." She worked at various jobs, but is most remembered for her natural gift of being a caregiver to many family members, including her beloved daughter Sherry Lynn Beckstein, who died in childhood. Sharon was a devoted Christian and belonged to First Lutheran Church in Lorain. She volunteered in several ministries over many years, all focusing on service to those less fortunate. Stubborn and salty with a generous heart, she enjoyed country music, spending time with her cousins and camping with her best friend, Laura and others at Camp WaHoo. She was known for her hospitality and a mean hillbilly stomp. In addition to her daughter, she was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Cendrosky) Davis; father, Frank Stewart; adoptive father, Eugene Davis; sister, Linda (Davis) Huhn; and husband, Doyle James. She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Davis Seng. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her services at 12:00 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Rev. Rosalina "Rosy" Rivera, Pastor of First Lutheran Church, Lorain, will officiate. Burial will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. Donations may be made to Front Door Ministry at First Lutheran Church, 1019 West 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 13, 2020