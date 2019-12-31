Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
Sharon L. (Schenker) Love


1948 - 2019
Sharon L. (Schenker) Love Obituary
Sharon L. Love (nee Schenker), age 71, of Lorain, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born January 4, 1948 in Lorain to the late Edward and Gloria (nee Griffith) Schenker, Sharon graduated from Lorain High School in 1966 and lived in Lorain most of her life. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, animals and watching stock car racing. Surviving is her companion, Ricky Nielson; sons, Kevin Love of Lebanon, Ohio and Daniel Love of Paducah, Kentucky; a daughter, Katrina “Katie” Love of Lorain; a step-daughter, Kili Floyd, of Ashland; six grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Schenker-Harrison of Davidson, Michigan, Jean Norkooli of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Donna Higginbotham of Waterloo, South Carolina. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward "Butch" Schenker. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. D. J. Murray will officiate. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
