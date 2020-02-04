|
Lorain: Sharon L. Pintur (nee Kiser), 67, of Lorain, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home after a short illness. She was born December 3, 1952 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Sharon graduated from Admiral King High School. She worked at Lorain City Hall for 14 years in the Clerk of Council office. Prior to that, she worked at AMSHIP in Lorain, where she was one of the first women to be hired by the company. She enjoyed crafting, reading, going to the theater, going to concerts and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Danielle Pintur and David Smith, both of Lorain; granddaughter Ashley (Alex) Zsigray of Grafton; great-grandsons, Grayson and Stephen Zsigray; cousin, Robert Minnich of Lorain; and niece, Mandy Lopez of Holly Springs, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Jeffrey J. Pintur, on February 1, 2007; and parents, Bobby and Elvira Kiser (nee Gyorfi). The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Danny Parsons will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020