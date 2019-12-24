|
|
Sharon Louise Gibson passed away due to a sudden illness on December 21, 2019. Sharon was born on August 14, 1955. She worked at Kingston of Vermilion for many years and cared deeply for the residents she cared for and her co-workers. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Anthony, Elijah, Emilia "Millie," and Alaina Jean. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Richard Gladish. She is survived by her children, Angela (Anthony), Scott (Amanda), and Chris (Hanna); her sisters, Diane Hans (Don), and her twin, Karen Turner (Larry); and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January 6, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 1019 West 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052 with a service to follow. All donations should also be made to First Lutheran. A memorial service will be held following the reception.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 26, 2019