Sharon Lynn (Feskanin) Lange
1952 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Lange (nee Feskanin), 67, of Henrietta Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1952, in Cleveland, and was a 1970 graduate of Avon High School. Sharon worked for the Elyria School System as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to casinos, great Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and especially being with family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Stephen; daughter, Heather Lange of Valley View; son, Jason Ream of Elyria; grandchildren, Skylar Ream and Nina Rendeiro; brother, Ronald Feskanin Jr. of Alpharetta, GA; father, Ronald Sr. and Stella Feskanin (nee Olah) of LaGrange. Family will receive friends 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria, 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. Burial Ridgehill Memorial Park (Amherst Twp.). Online condolences may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
