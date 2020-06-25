Sharon Lynn Lange (nee Feskanin), 67, of Henrietta Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1952, in Cleveland, and was a 1970 graduate of Avon High School. Sharon worked for the Elyria School System as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to casinos, great Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and especially being with family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Stephen; daughter, Heather Lange of Valley View; son, Jason Ream of Elyria; grandchildren, Skylar Ream and Nina Rendeiro; brother, Ronald Feskanin Jr. of Alpharetta, GA; father, Ronald Sr. and Stella Feskanin (nee Olah) of LaGrange. Family will receive friends 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria, 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. Burial Ridgehill Memorial Park (Amherst Twp.). Online condolences may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.