Sharon Marie Schweinberg (nee Possy), 70, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at MetroHealth Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born June 26, 1949, in Lorain, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 46 years, moving from Lorain. Sharon graduated from Admiral King High School and had worked at Vermilion Farm Market and Swan Creek Candle Shop, Vermilion. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, where she had enjoyed decorating the church during the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, and was an amazing cook. Sharon was an accomplished artist and professional bow maker. Her bows could be found throughout Vermilion during the holidays. Sharon devoted her life to caring for her husband and family. She loved to laugh and joke. Her boundless love, strength, faith, and happiness touched all that knew her. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Frank Schweinberg, of Vermilion; daughters, Theresa Neuhoff, of Highland Hts., Kelly Neuhoff, of Columbus, and Mary Sexton, of Cincinnati; son, Tony Neuhoff, of Lakewood; step-daughter, Wendy (Rick) Baxter, of Vermilion; step-son, Tony Schweinberg, of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Riley, Nathan, Cameron, Ella, Brigitte, and Chase; brother, Ron Possy, of Amherst; step-sister, Debbie Fleming, of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (nee Paghi) Possy; step-mother, Carol Possy; daughter, Amy Neuhoff; sister, Lorraine Northeim; step-sister, Nancy Lucey. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary School Endowment Fund, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 18, 2019