Sharyne Jasany (nee Schooley) passed away Sunday, April 12, at Mercy Hospice in Lorain from Lymphoma Cancer. She was born May 2, 1947, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Delores Schooley. Sharyne graduated from Lorain High 1965. She was a former employee of Gold Circle, Lorain Products and MV Circuits before retiring in 2008. She loved Cleveland Indians Baseball, decorating and reading.She was an avid supporter of St Jude Children's Hospital. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Edward; and daughter, Carrie Wykrent of Westlake. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; and brother, Robert Schooley. Private services will be held. Condolences and special memories can be shared withthe family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society 800-864-2295
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2020