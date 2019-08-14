Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Boyd Obituary
Sheila Boyd (nee Hughes), 58, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at University Hospital, Cleveland after a sudden illness. She was born October 8, 1960, in Logan, WV and had been a life long Vermilion resident. Sheila graduated from Vermilion High School in 1978 and attended nursing school. She worked for Ford Motor Co., Avon, as an assembler for the past 25 years. She was a member of Harbourtown Community Church, Vermilion and UAW 2000. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, traveling, gambling, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Eric (Carly Smith) Boyd of Vermilion; daughter, Terra Boyd of Vermilion; mother, Delores (nee Allen) Sparks of Vermilion; brother, Michael Sparks of Wellington; sisters, Liz (George) Concar of Henrietta Twp., Debra (Brad) Parker of Tampa, FL, and Donna Randall of Cincinnati; and nieces and nephews, John (Kate) Concar, Jeff (Autumn) Perry, Brian Randall, Rachel (David) Smith, and Michael Sparks. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hughes. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jim Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Harbourtown Community Church, 873 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now