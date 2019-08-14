|
Sheila Boyd (nee Hughes), 58, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at University Hospital, Cleveland after a sudden illness. She was born October 8, 1960, in Logan, WV and had been a life long Vermilion resident. Sheila graduated from Vermilion High School in 1978 and attended nursing school. She worked for Ford Motor Co., Avon, as an assembler for the past 25 years. She was a member of Harbourtown Community Church, Vermilion and UAW 2000. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, traveling, gambling, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Eric (Carly Smith) Boyd of Vermilion; daughter, Terra Boyd of Vermilion; mother, Delores (nee Allen) Sparks of Vermilion; brother, Michael Sparks of Wellington; sisters, Liz (George) Concar of Henrietta Twp., Debra (Brad) Parker of Tampa, FL, and Donna Randall of Cincinnati; and nieces and nephews, John (Kate) Concar, Jeff (Autumn) Perry, Brian Randall, Rachel (David) Smith, and Michael Sparks. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hughes. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jim Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Harbourtown Community Church, 873 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 15, 2019