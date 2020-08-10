1/1
Shelby Jean Conn
Shelby Jean Conn (nee Castle), 83, of Vermilion, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 13, 1936, in Boldman, KY, and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 65 years, moving from Harold, KY. Shelby had worked at the Vermilion Pickle Factory and she had also worked as a cashier for the Vermilion Kroger Grocery Store. She had attended the Free Will Baptist Church in KY and had attended many Regular Baptist Churches including her favorite, Pleasant View Regular Baptist Church, Litchifield. Shelby enjoyed gardening, crocheting, toll painting, and baking. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Banner Conn of Vermilion; daughter, Jennifer (John) Wilkerson of Dublin; son, Jeffery (Angela) Conn of Amherst, OH; grandchildren, Kathryn, Kiley, Colin, Emily, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Brayden, Charlotte, Bodie, and Hudson; brother, Jimmy Castle of Cardington, OH; and her sisters, Mildred Osbourne of Cardington, OH and Carol McKinney of Betsy Lane, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garfield and Anna Laura (nee Cecil) Castle; and her sister, Jacqueline Bates. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Elder Dennis Elkins will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Pleasant View Regular Baptist Church, 3589 Beat Rd., Litchfield, OH 44253. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
