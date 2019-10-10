Home

Shelby Jean Fern (nee Burdette), age 81, of LaGrange, passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2019, at Welcome Nursing Home, Oberlin Ohio. She was born May 26th, 1938, in Greenville, South Carolina. She has lived in various parts of Lorain County since the late 50s. Shelby enjoyed spending time with her family, camping in Loudonville, traveling, assembling puzzles, reading books and playing bingo. Survivors include sons, Robert W. Fern (April), of Sweetser, Indiana, Charley Fern (Ruthi) of Lorain, Ken Fern Jr. (Morgan) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Michele Britton (Gary), Rob Fern Jr. (Andreanna), Rachel Fern, Todd Fern (Beth), Charley Fern (Amber), Christopher Fern (Ashley), Lori Lovell (Keith), Marlayna Fern (Chris), Tyler Fern; and 14 great-grandchildren. Shelby was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Fern; her son, Ken Fern Sr.; daughter, Vickie Lynn Fern; parents, Hubert and Annie (Vaughn) Burdette; sisters, Edna “Dean” Laws, Norma Lowe; brothers, Clyde, Steve, Ed and Bob Burdette. The family will receive friends Monday at Peace Mennonite Church, 9300 West Ridge Road, Elyria from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the service immediately following. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel of Sheffield Township.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
