Shelby Jean Gunter, 65, of Lorain, formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland. A daughter of the late Raymond C. and Norma Jean Shields Gunter, she was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Indiana, Pa. Shelby was a 1974 graduate of Indiana High School in Indiana, Pa. She was a homemaker and attended St. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Lorain. Shelby enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards. She is survived by her fiancé, Richard Black, of Indiana, Pa.; the following nieces and nephews, Raymond Gunter, John Gunter, James, Gunter and Misty Johnson; and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gunter; and an infant brother, Hilery Gunter. Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle, Inc., Indiana, Pa., with Pastor Jerry Hoch officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Indiana, Pa. robinsonlytleinc.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 24, 2020