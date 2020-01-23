Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home, Inc.,
36 North 7th St
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-9700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home, Inc.,
36 North 7th St
Indiana, PA 15701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home, Inc.,
36 North 7th St
Indiana, PA 15701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Gunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Jean Gunter


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby Jean Gunter Obituary
Shelby Jean Gunter, 65, of Lorain, formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland. A daughter of the late Raymond C. and Norma Jean Shields Gunter, she was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Indiana, Pa. Shelby was a 1974 graduate of Indiana High School in Indiana, Pa. She was a homemaker and attended St. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Lorain. Shelby enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards. She is survived by her fiancé, Richard Black, of Indiana, Pa.; the following nieces and nephews, Raymond Gunter, John Gunter, James, Gunter and Misty Johnson; and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gunter; and an infant brother, Hilery Gunter. Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle, Inc., Indiana, Pa., with Pastor Jerry Hoch officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Indiana, Pa. robinsonlytleinc.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -