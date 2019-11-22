Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelley Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelley Mae (Athey) Adams


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelley Mae (Athey) Adams Obituary
Shelley Mae Adams (nee Athey), 65, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community after a lengthy illness. She was born January 7, 1954 in New Kensington, PA and was a lifelong Vermilion resident. Shelley worked at Ford Motor Co. in Lorain for nine years, and had also owned and operated Alpha Athletic Apparel and her own sewing company, "Sew It Together" where she made custom draperies and other home furnishings. She was a member of Vermilion First Assembly of God Church, where she served as a board member and was very active in church ministry. Shelley enjoyed traveling, skiing, shopping, cooking, gardening, reading her Bible, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lawrence G. Adams, of Vermilion; daughter, Pennie (Tim) Pennington-Debronsky, of Amherst; son, Hal (Sharmen) Pennington, of Shreveport, LA; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Jack Athey, of Marietta, GA, and Robert "Bob" Athey, of Vermilion; and her sister, Candy Adams, of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" Athey and Olive (nee Jackson) Athey. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Russ Nelson will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army of Vermilion, P.O. 510, Vermilion, OH 44089 or the Vermilion First Assembly of God Church, 4931 Southview Dr., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -