Shelley Mae Adams (nee Athey), 65, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community after a lengthy illness. She was born January 7, 1954 in New Kensington, PA and was a lifelong Vermilion resident. Shelley worked at Ford Motor Co. in Lorain for nine years, and had also owned and operated Alpha Athletic Apparel and her own sewing company, "Sew It Together" where she made custom draperies and other home furnishings. She was a member of Vermilion First Assembly of God Church, where she served as a board member and was very active in church ministry. Shelley enjoyed traveling, skiing, shopping, cooking, gardening, reading her Bible, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lawrence G. Adams, of Vermilion; daughter, Pennie (Tim) Pennington-Debronsky, of Amherst; son, Hal (Sharmen) Pennington, of Shreveport, LA; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Jack Athey, of Marietta, GA, and Robert "Bob" Athey, of Vermilion; and her sister, Candy Adams, of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" Athey and Olive (nee Jackson) Athey. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Russ Nelson will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army of Vermilion, P.O. 510, Vermilion, OH 44089 or the Vermilion First Assembly of God Church, 4931 Southview Dr., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 23, 2019