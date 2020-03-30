|
Shelly Shawn Houston, a nearly lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away after a short illness on the evening of Friday, March 27, 2020 at The Woods on French Creek in Avon. Shelly was born on February 14, 1960, and recently resided in Olmsted Falls before moving to The Woods on French Creek. She graduated from Murray Ridge School. Shelly worked at the Murray Ridge Center and the Rocky River Adult Activity Center. She enjoyed family activities, crafts, music, celebrating her birthday and Christmas, and playing Bingo. People were drawn to Shelly - her sunny disposition, her big smile, and her sense of humor. She is survived by her brother, Joel Houston (Patricia); sisters, Susan Hartsel (Douglas), Sally Mealey (Richard), Sindy Houston, and Sherry Winders (Earl); nieces, Amy Hartsel Goodwin and Elizabeth Mealey Ohalek; and nephews, William, John, Jay, Brian, Todd, Joshua and Seth Houston, and Richard Mealey. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert and Lillian (nee Stewart) Houston; and three infant brothers. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a brief private viewing by the siblings, family and friends may gather at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home parking lot (please remain in your vehicles at funeral home), 2150 Broadway, Lorain OH, at 12:15 pm for a procession to Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., OH where a graveside service will be held with Rev. Chuck Behrens, officiating. Due to present circumstances, the family requests that everyone in attendance maintain physical distance. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org, or Our Lady of the Wayside, www.thewayside.org. Arrangements and funeral services by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home, Lorain, 440-244-2144. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using: www.freyfuneralhome.com. Shelly’s family would like to thank the staff at The Woods on French Creek, Hospice of the Western Reserve, and Elizabeth Lane home for the loving, compassionate care they provided to Shelly.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2020