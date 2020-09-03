1/1
Sherry D. Ross
Sherry D. Ross, 60, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, in University Hospital-Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio. She was born February 18, 1960, in Lorain, Ohio, where she had been a life-long resident. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1979 and was a STNA home health care provider. She enjoyed living life. Sherry will be missed by her son, Jerry Ross; her godson, Nazir Fletcher; a brother, Jerry (Lynn) Walker Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Walker Sr. and Georgia Ross; and brother, Terry Ross. A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH, where private family services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Social distances and COVID-19 safe practices are required; must wear a mask. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
