Shirley A. Grove (nee Truscott), age 89, of Lorain, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born in Southfork, Pennsylvania on July 28, 1930, Shirley had been a resident of Lorain since 1954, coming from Pennsylvania.
She was a former member of the Boswell Presbyterian Church in Boswell, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Grove had been employed as a lunch room monitor and cook for the Lorain City Schools spending the majority of her career at Palm Elementary School in South Lorain. Shirley was extremely family-oriented and enjoyed spending all available free time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was a fan of the Game Show Network who also enjoyed solving puzzles as well as keeping abreast of current events through the newspaper.
Survivors include her daughter, Georgeann Gohr (Edward), of Medina; and sons, Dennis (Cynthia) Grove, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Craig (Michelle) Grove, of Lorain. She also leaves grandchildren, Todd, Makenzie, and Kristen.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Grove, in 1984; parents, John and Rachel (nee Hale) Truscott; brothers, John, Frederick, Fosten, and Cecil Truscott; and sisters, Elnora Truscott and Helen Mills.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Thursday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Mr. Jim Hiser will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 9, 2019