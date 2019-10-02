|
Shirley A. Price (nee Dantry), age 78, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. She was born on December 5, 2019 in Lorain, Ohio to Ralph and Mary (nee Biro) Dantry. Shirley worked for many years at Del Lumber Company in Elyria, Ohio. She was a member of the Senior Sunset Group that would meet at Lakeview Beach. She loved dancing and enjoyed going to the Savannah Dance Club in North Olmsted. She also had a great love for dachshund dogs, especially her very special dog, Spanky. She is survived by her son, Ken (Denise) Price, of Lorain; daughter, Cindy (Bill) Powers, of Norwalk; and grandchildren, Michael Collins, Steven Collins, Devyn Price, and Dylan Price; and her nieces, Cathy and Chris Callahan. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Price, in 1995; parents, Ralph and Mary Dantry; and her sister, Betty Callahan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Shirley to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019