Shirley A. (Petrus) Ravis

Shirley A. (Petrus) Ravis Obituary
Shirley A. Ravis, age 75, of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on the afternoon Thursday October 31, 2019 at St. John Medical Center in Westlake, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.Born in Lorain on May 30, 1944 to Geraldine Karnai and Alexander Ravis, Shirley grew up in a close-knit family from Germany and Hungary, a culture she kept alive in the great melting pot of Lorain, through her old-world cooking and church fellowship at the Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ.She was the mother of three blessed children – Melissa Marie (Brian) Elliott, Chad Petrus, and Jodi Petrus-Los all of Lorain and the three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ryan Taylor of Lakewood, and Olivia Los, and Aiden Mishic both of Lorain. Shirley also leaves her sister Sandra Majoras of Amherst, along with brothers Alex (Patricia) Ravis of Vermilion and Timothy (Deborah) Ravis of Ashtabula along with nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Shirley.She was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Karnai (nee Hellinger), her father Alexander Ravis, her beloved step-father John “Papa” Karnai, and brother-in-law Ken Majoras.Shirley worked at Lowell Elementary School as an Educational Aide where she was affectionately known by many as Mrs. Petrus, the lunch lady. She was also very active with the P.T.A. at Lowell Elementary. Later in life, she worked as an activity aide for the Abbewood Assisted Living Center, Ohio Extended Care Center, and Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Her greatest achievement was obtaining her GED in 2004. Shirley loved gardening, shopping at Goodwill, llamas, Elvis, and Jesus. She will be missed greatly for her enlightening presence at family events.Friends may call on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Mike Payne, pastor of the Cathedral of Life in North Ridgeville will officiate There will be a gathering of food and fellowship observed in the funeral home lounge in between visiting hours.The family encourages donations in Shirley’s memory to her home church for many years - The Cathedral of Life, 5375 Jaycox Rd., North Ridgeville, OH 44039.To share your memories and condolences with Shirley’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
