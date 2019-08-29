|
Shirley Ann Leoni (nee: Raddant), 81 years of age, and a resident of Amherst Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born March 20, 1938, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to Walter and Rose Raddant. She was raised in Pennsylvania and relocated to Amherst Twp. after she married. She was a very caring and compassionate person. Her life was a living example of a Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She worked at Abbots Hallmark Gift Shop in Amherst for many years. She loved all animals, enjoyed fishing, gambling, and people. Her passion was rescuing all types of animals. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them. She also enjoyed planning and preparing food for family get-togethers. She made sure there was always a place at the table for anyone. She will be greatly missed. Shirley is survived by her husband, Ronald Francis Leoni, of 63 years; her daughters and their husbands, Barbara Ann and William R. Hoover, Karen Lynn and James Dixon; and her son, Ronald Walter Leoni and Sandy Danicki; grandchildren, John Eric (Melissa) Salva, Daniel Bray (Samatha Eddy - fiance), Thomas Bray, Colleen Hume-Tanner and Sarah Manning; great-grandchildren, Anthony Salva (Alexandra Vazquez - fiancée), Aaron Salva, Adam Salva; and her favorite brother-in law and his wife, Joseph and Donna Leoni; nephews and nieces, David Leoni, Billy Minhinnick, Bobby Minhinnick and Terry Minhinnick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter G. Raddant and Rose Dickart-Raddant; and her sister-in-law and high school best friend, Connie Minhinnick. Please join us in celebrating her life. Friends may call Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio, 44035, phone number 440-284-0251. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 1, 2019