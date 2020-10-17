Shirley Ann Sheridan (nee Falk), age 81, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday October 12, 2020. Born in Lorain on October 22, 1938, Shirley was a graduate of Lorain High School and a former member of the Echoes social club at the school; she remained a life-long resident of the city.She was most recently employed as a clerk for the Lorain County Domestic Relations Court from which she retired in 1987. Previously, she had worked as a teller for Lorain National Bank.Shirley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was also a member of both the Lorain Historical Society and 2nd Century Clubs.Known for her prowess as a baker, Shirley was heralded for her renditions of nut rolls, lady locks, and sugar squares. She enjoyed meeting for lunch on a monthly basis with her former high school classmates as part of the Lunch Bunch and enjoyed league bowling, shopping, and dining out in her free time.She is survived by daughters Vicki Winzenread (John) of Columbus, Debi Merthe (Richard) of Amherst, and Shelly Jaworski (Joseph) of Allen, Texas. She also leaves eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 1987; daughter, Lori Layl in 2019; parents, George and Charlotte (nee Binder) Falk; brothers: George and Otto Falk; and sisters: Alice Falk and Charlotte Coleman.Graveside services were conducted privately for the family in Ridge Hill Memorial Park with Reverend William Mugnolo, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.Contributions in Shirley’s memory are encouraged to the Ohio Chapter of the Myesthenia Gravis Society – 126 Gnau Avenue, Massillon, OH 44646.The Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel was entrusted with funeral arrangements. To share your memories and condolences with the Sheridan Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
.