Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Shirley Jean (Smith) Romelfanger

Shirley Jean (Smith) Romelfanger Obituary
Shirley Jean Romelfanger (nee: Smith), 94 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, following a full and meaningful life.She was born February 4, 1925 in Lorain. Shirley was raised in Lorain, graduating from Lorain High School with the class of 1943B. She married John P. Romelfanger on April 21, 1946, at First Lutheran Church, in Lorain. She was a resident of South Amherst since 1959.Shirley was a member at St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst. She was active with the Women Guild, Couples Club, and taught Sunday School for 13 years. Shirley volunteered at Amherst Hospital. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with husband throughout the United States and overseas. Survivors include her sons, Les Romelfanger (Cate) of Columbia, South Carolina, Brian Romelfanger of Johannesburg, S. Africa, and Mark Romelfanger (Linda) of New London; and her daughter, Paula Knodel of South Amherst; her grandchildren, Kelly, Holly, Alan John (Rebecca), Sarah, Chelsey, Lance, and Helen; and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John P. Romelfanger, on April 25, 2007; her son, Eric Romelfanger, in 2016; her siblings, Ross Smith, Jr. and Myrna Ruth; and her parents, Ross and Helen Smith (nee: Herdendorf).Friends may call Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 416 Leonard Street, South Amherst. Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 416 Leonard Street, South Amherst, Ohio 44001.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
