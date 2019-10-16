|
|
Shirley L. Wise, 65, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She retired last year after working for 32 years as an STNA at Amherst Manor. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and attending concerts, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Angela Donaldson (Ken Waldrop) and Rachel Higginbotham (Chad); grandchildren, Alyssa Mihalic, Brendan Mihalic, Autumn Arbaugh, Isabella Higginbotham, and Ava Higginbotham; and her sister, Mary Chitwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Carender. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 17, 2019