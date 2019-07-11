|
|
Shirley Mae Atkinson, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born March 1, 1958, in Lorain, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident and attended Clearview High School. She was a homemaker who loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and was loved by many. Shirley leaves to cherish her great memory her daughter, Brandi Atkinson; her sons, Marvin Ricks, Randy (Natasha), Terry (Jennifer), Steven (Merrideth), Christopher, and Bryan (Asia) Atkinson, all of Lorain; her siblings, Anthony Atkinson, of Elyria, Terry Williams, Patti (Howard) Frost, Charles “Chuckie” Atkinson, Tamara “Tammy” Atkinson, Larry Atkinson, Laurie Atkinson, Jackie Atkinson Fears, and Bryan Atkinson, all of Lorain; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Atkinson; her mother, Thelma Atkinson; a brother, Barry Atkinson; and grandfather, Clarence Atkinson. Viewing will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave. Rev Ernest Battle, of Antioch Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 12, 2019