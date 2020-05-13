Shirley Marie Linden, 62, of Wellington, and formerly of Sullivan, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born on March 13, 1958, in Elyria, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Nuhn) and Andrew Veres. A graduate of Wellington High School, she later went on to become a specialty cake decorator. She was a member of Wellington Fellowship Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wellington. In her spare time, she enjoyed making candles and jewelry, raising animals including donkeys, horses, and chickens, and had a great love for the country life. To know her was to love her and she will be remembered for her sense of humor and compassion for others. Shirley is survived by her siblings, Tom (Gloria) Veres, Lois (John) Fridenstine and Edward Veres; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Craig Linden. A private family gathering will take place with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.