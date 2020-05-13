Shirley Marie Linden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Marie Linden, 62, of Wellington, and formerly of Sullivan, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born on March 13, 1958, in Elyria, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Nuhn) and Andrew Veres. A graduate of Wellington High School, she later went on to become a specialty cake decorator. She was a member of Wellington Fellowship Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wellington. In her spare time, she enjoyed making candles and jewelry, raising animals including donkeys, horses, and chickens, and had a great love for the country life. To know her was to love her and she will be remembered for her sense of humor and compassion for others. Shirley is survived by her siblings, Tom (Gloria) Veres, Lois (John) Fridenstine and Edward Veres; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Craig Linden. A private family gathering will take place with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Shirley has been a part of our family for over 26 years. I feel she completed my brother Craig's life. She was my friend and I will so miss our time we spent together. She left us all too soon. Happy forever... Miss you already...
Cathy
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved