Shirley Mayer

Shirley Ann Mayer, 77, of Vermilion, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.She was born December 17, 1942 in Lorain and she had been a lifelong Vermilion resident.Shirley graduated from Vermilion High School in 1961. She worked as a Bank Teller for Erie Co., Bank which later became Key Bank. Shirley along with her former husband,Tom Zahars, owned and operated The Candy Shop in Vermilion which started in 1967.She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. She loved watching the Hallmark Channel, traveling, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She loved getting together with family and high school classmates. She will be remembered for her kind heart and willingness to always help others.She is survived by her son, John Zahars of Orlando, FL; her companion of 20 years, Don Hochule of Vermilion; brothers, Russell (Liz) Mayer, Ronald (Valerie Stevens) Mayer, and Mark (Cathy) Mayer all of Vermilion; sister-in-law, Marty Mayer of Norwalk; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin E. and Lucille Rose (nee Knispel) Mayer and her brother, Gary "Butch" Mayer.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH. Father Paul Schreiner will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.The family suggests memorial contributions to American Heart Association
, 1375 East 9th Street #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.