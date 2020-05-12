Sonia (Rosa) Martin
1954 - 2020
Sonia Martin (née Rosa), 65, of Lorain, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born December 10, 1954, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Sonia graduated from Southview High School. She enjoyed reading, dancing, and sewing. She is survived by her sons, Alexander Rosa (Lynette Warington) and Joshua Sheehan Vega; grandchildren, Elyssa Steiner and Joshua Job Vega; father, Carmelo Rosa Fonseca; siblings, Carmelo Rosa, Raymond, William, Brenda, Sandra, Elizabeth, and Mary; and longtime friend, Peter O. Peluszkewycz. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carmen Medina Rosa. Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
