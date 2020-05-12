Sonia Martin (née Rosa), 65, of Lorain, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born December 10, 1954, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Sonia graduated from Southview High School. She enjoyed reading, dancing, and sewing. She is survived by her sons, Alexander Rosa (Lynette Warington) and Joshua Sheehan Vega; grandchildren, Elyssa Steiner and Joshua Job Vega; father, Carmelo Rosa Fonseca; siblings, Carmelo Rosa, Raymond, William, Brenda, Sandra, Elizabeth, and Mary; and longtime friend, Peter O. Peluszkewycz. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carmen Medina Rosa. Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.