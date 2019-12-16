|
|
Sonja Patrlja (nee Braun), age 72, of Lorain, passed away at the Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019.Born in Augsburg, Germany on February 6, 1947, she had been a resident of the United States since 1972.A former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, she was formerly employed as a production assistant at Lorain Products for twenty-five years. In her free time, Sonja enjoyed bowling and working with ceramics.She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Michael; three godchildren; and brother, Franz, residing in Germany.Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Maria (nee Mayer) Braun, along with one sister and two brothers.Visitation will be Wednesday December 18 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway, Lorain. Rev. Mr. John Slatcoff, Permanent Deacon representing St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will officiate. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens.To share your memories and condolences with the Patrlja Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 17, 2019