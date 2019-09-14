|
Sophia Rozmarynowycz (nee Nakoneczna), age 84, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at her residence in Oberlin, Ohio.Born June 2, 1935 to Ivan and Maria (nee Klym) Nakoneczny in Poland, she moved to the Cleveland area in the 1960s. She later moved to Oberlin where she married Joseph Rozmarynowycz in 1971. She was an active member in St. John Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church.She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, cooking, baking and embroidery.Surviving is her son, Markian (Alicia) Rozmarynowycz; grandchildren, Alexander Rozmarynowycz and Amelia Rozmarynowycz; brother, Julian Nakoneczny as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Joseph Rozmarynowycz; parents, Ivan and Maria (nee Klym) Nakoneczny; brothers, Stephan Nakoneczny, Michael Nakoneczny, Volodymir Nakoneczny and Joseph Nakoneczny and sisters, Emelia Nakoneczna, Anna Tanchak and Natalia Nakoneczna.The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain followed by Panihida service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17 in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019