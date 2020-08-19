Sophie “Annie” Klanchar (nee Vancs), age 91, of Amherst, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community following a lengthy illness.Born February 3, 1929 in Lorain, she lived in Lorain until moving to Amherst in 2007.Annie worked as a clerk at Sun Novelty in Lorain for many years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of the former St. Basil Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Lorain, and enjoyed gambling, reading, jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. She especially loved listening to polkas.Surviving is her daughter, Mary “Birdie” (Jim) Szekeres of Lorain; grandson, Jim (Maureen) Szekeres Jr. of Lorain; a step great-grandson, Christopher; and a brother, Traian of Newark, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Klanchar in 2007; parents, Theodore and Amalia (nee Feher) Vancs; brothers, John, Steve, Joseph, Teodore, Leon, George and Emil; and sisters, Valeria Slack, Mary Simko, Lucretia Cook and Regina Vancs.Private services were held in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Steven Paliwoda, pastor of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain, officiated. The Dovin Funeral and Cremations Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements. To send online condolence to the family, go to www.dovinfcs.com
.