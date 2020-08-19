1/1
Sophie "Annie" (Vancs) Klanchar
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie “Annie” Klanchar (nee Vancs), age 91, of Amherst, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community following a lengthy illness.Born February 3, 1929 in Lorain, she lived in Lorain until moving to Amherst in 2007.Annie worked as a clerk at Sun Novelty in Lorain for many years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of the former St. Basil Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Lorain, and enjoyed gambling, reading, jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. She especially loved listening to polkas.Surviving is her daughter, Mary “Birdie” (Jim) Szekeres of Lorain; grandson, Jim (Maureen) Szekeres Jr. of Lorain; a step great-grandson, Christopher; and a brother, Traian of Newark, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Klanchar in 2007; parents, Theodore and Amalia (nee Feher) Vancs; brothers, John, Steve, Joseph, Teodore, Leon, George and Emil; and sisters, Valeria Slack, Mary Simko, Lucretia Cook and Regina Vancs.Private services were held in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Steven Paliwoda, pastor of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain, officiated. The Dovin Funeral and Cremations Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements. To send online condolence to the family, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved