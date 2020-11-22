Staff Sergeant Dylan James Burkey, 26, passed away on November 12, 2020 in Jacksonville, AR while serving his country in the United States Air Force. Dylan was born on February 14, 1994 in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Clearview High School in 2012. Following graduation, he entered into the United States Air Force where he remained for 8 years. During his time, he traveled from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas to Thule Air Base, Greenland, to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. He went to sniper school and became a sharp shooter. Dylan was a Response Force Leader, Confinement Guard, Base Defense Operations Center Controller, Patrolman, Flight Sergeant, and finally a Security Forces Evaluator. He enjoyed hunting, playing guitar, and gaming. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Rhea Puskavich and Josephine Burkey.Dylan is survived by his mother, Ginger Burkey; sister, Darian DeCarlo; half-brother, Nicholas Baraniak; maternal grandparents, Earl and Sandy Burkey; his companion Renee Burket of Arkansas; aunts, AnnMarie Wieghat, Rebecca Burkey and family, and Bonnie (Ed) Wagner; uncles, Eric (Kim) Burkey and Paul Baraniak; cousins, Jon, Taylor, Eric, Presley, Sean, Alex, Sarah,and Matt; and great friends.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052, (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Masks will be required at all times during the walk thru visitation and at Ridge Hill Cemetery. Dylan’s family would like to invite family and friends to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a funeral procession to Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH where funeral services will be conducted and military honors will be performed by the United States Air Force. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.