Stanislaw 'Stan' Golab, age 59, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. Stan was born on May 2, 1960 in Leka, Poland to Jozefa and Jan Golab. He came to Lorain, Ohio at the age of 33.Stan made his career as an HVAC technician for Ray Gidich in Lorain and as a local real estate investor. He worked at Ray Gidich for 20 years. He was always willing to help others, and anything you needed, he could do it; he could do anything. He worked passionately and made traditional Polish foods such as smoked kielbasa, cooking, gardening, dancing, and was devoted to his Catholic faith while singing and praying every day as well as spending time together with his wife, children, family, and friends. When you were with him, it was very likely that you had a smile on your face, as his smile was contagious.Stan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Agata Golab (Sobon), daughter Anastazja (23), son Michael (20), sister Antonina Sobon (Golab), along with his six brothers and two other sisters in Poland. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Jozefa and Jan Golab, and brother Anthony Golab.The Golab family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. with rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th. Street, Lorain, Ohio. The Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Gerald Keller, con-celebrated by Rev. Fr. Robert Glepko, and Rev. Fr. Eric Orzech. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain followed by a bereavement luncheon at Rosebud Party Center, located 4493 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44053.Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 3, 2019