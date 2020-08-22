Stanley Baron III, 82 of Lorain passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020.He served in the Army, retired from Ford Motor Brookpark. Stanley loved spending time with his family in Lorain and winters in Fort Myers Florida with his brother. He enjoyed fishing, boating and woodworking. He was a member of many social clubs.He was the beloved husband of 49 years to the late Marie (nee Radschuk) Baron and an amazing father to his daughter, Michelle (Kent) Hageman and son, James (Alina) Baron. Beloved grandfather to Alexander & Michael Hageman and Jackie Baron and a loving brother to Ronald (Lil) Baron.He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley II and Helen (nee Sanetrik) Baron and a brother, Bernell (Diane) Baron.Private family service held August 20th Holy Cross Cemetery.Memorial Contributions are encouraged to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd. Lorain, Ohio 44053.The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain handled the arrangements.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com