1/1
Stanley Baron III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Baron III, 82 of Lorain passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020.He served in the Army, retired from Ford Motor Brookpark. Stanley loved spending time with his family in Lorain and winters in Fort Myers Florida with his brother. He enjoyed fishing, boating and woodworking. He was a member of many social clubs.He was the beloved husband of 49 years to the late Marie (nee Radschuk) Baron and an amazing father to his daughter, Michelle (Kent) Hageman and son, James (Alina) Baron. Beloved grandfather to Alexander & Michael Hageman and Jackie Baron and a loving brother to Ronald (Lil) Baron.He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley II and Helen (nee Sanetrik) Baron and a brother, Bernell (Diane) Baron.Private family service held August 20th Holy Cross Cemetery.Memorial Contributions are encouraged to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd. Lorain, Ohio 44053.The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain handled the arrangements.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved